Dikko splashes N10m on Super Eagles B for CHAN qualification

By Muhyideen Jimoh



The Chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has fulfilled a personal promise of N10 million donation to the Super Eagles B team for qualifying for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).



The home-based Eagles defeated Ghana’s Black Galaxies 3-1 on Saturday in Uyo to secure qualification for the CHAN slated for Feb. 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, had initially expressed the intention to personally reward the team for a win.



However, in a remarkable display of leadership, Dikko interceded, insisting on taking up the gesture himself.



“Before the game, I made a personal pledge to reward the team if they emerged victorious.



“When I shared this with the NSC chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko, he immediately applauded the idea but insisted that he would make the donation himself as a sign of solidarity and appreciation for the players’ efforts,” Olopade said.



NAN reports that the CHAN Eagles delivered a stellar performance in front of an electrified crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.



Sodiq Ismaila opened scoring in the 18th minute, followed swiftly by goals from Nduka Junior and Saviour Isaac in the 21st and 25th minutes, respectively.



Ghana got their consolation goal through Stephen Amenkona in the 71st minute of the game.



The 2025 CHAN tournament, which exclusively features players competing in Africa, will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025. (NAN)

