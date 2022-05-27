Dikko Radda wins Katsina APC guber ticket

By Abbas Bamalli

Dr Dikko Radda, the immediate past Director General of SMEDAN, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket in Katsina State.

Radda beat seven other aspirants at the party’s primary election in Katsina to clinch the ticket.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Kaka Shehu, while announcing the results on Friday,said Radda scored 506 votes to emerge winner.

According to Shehu, the immediate past Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa scored 442 votes while the ex-Managing Director, Nigeria Printing and Minting Company Alhaji Abbas Masanawa, got 436 votes.

“Sen. Sadiq Yar’Adua scored 32 votes, Alhaji Faruq Jobe, 71, Abdulkarim Dauda, seven, Umar Tata eight votes, the state deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, 65 votes while Ahmed Dangiwa scored 220 votes.

“We have 1,805 voters and were all accredited, out of which four votes were recorded as invalid.” Shehu said.

In his response, Radda commended the electoral officials for conducting a free, fair and transparent primary election.

He also commended Gov. Aminu Masari for not interfering with the process.

Radda called on the other aspirants to join in building the party to ensure its success in the general elections.

“I wish to appeal to you all to support me in building the party and also ensure its success, because I alone cannot succeed in that,” the governorship candidate said.

In a related development, Alhaji Lado Danmarke has also won the gubernatorial ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

