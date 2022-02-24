Dikko Bags “Swift Reporters Man Of The Year” Award





Engr. Ahmed Dikko, Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), has been honoured with the “The Swift Reporters Man of The Year Award”.

The award is the biggest recognition by Swift Publishing Company Ltd, publishers of Swift Reporters.

In a statement on Thursday, Adewole Kehinde, the Publisher of Swift Reporters, said Dikko was bestowed with the award on Thursday in Abuja, in recognition of his efforts since becoming the Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company.

According to Adewole, Dikko was honoured for his doggedness and resilience.

He said the MD had demonstrated this in the way he managed the operations of the Port Harcourt Refining Company especially the Rehabilitation of the Refinery.

“Our man of the year award, therefore, goes to Engr. Ahmed Dikko for his contribution, humility, honesty, charisma and passion and dedication in making the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company possible and successful,” Adewole was quoted as saying in the statement.

Responding, Dikko stated that the PHRC remained committed to conducting its operations with transparency and accountability.

He attributed the successes recorded by the Management Team of the PHRC to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mal Mele Kyari.

“What we have done in recent years is to ensure that we take transparency and honesty seriously,” he added.

While thanking the publishers of the newspaper for finding him worthy of the award, Dikko described the honour as a huge responsibility and a privilege, which will spur him to do more for the benefit of Nigerians.

In her vote of thanks, the Executive Director Services, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Mrs Uduakobong Akpan praised Swift Reporters for making the right choice in choosing Engr Ahmed Dikko as Man of the Year.

She commended Engr Dikko for his consistency and delivering the first phase of the Refinery Rehabilitation at a good time while Phase Two is ongoing.

Top Management and staff of the Port Harcourt Refining Company were present at the award ceremony.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.