Dignitaries arrive Eagle Square as inaugurates new president

By Cecilia Ijuo

Dignitaries have begun to arrive the Eagle Square, Abuja, for the inauguration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima.

Early arrivals at the venue include members of the diplomatic corps, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Business mogul, Femi Otedola.

Others are the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Science and Technology Dr Olorunibe Mamora and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Also sitted are traditional rulers, lawmakers, representatives of various organisations, awaiting commencement of the swearing-in.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the venue is a beehive of activities as various groups adorned in beautifully coloured attires are warming up for the event.

Meanwhile, security in and around the venue is tight, with various security agencies carrying out security checks.

Also, sniffer dogs, Amoured Personnel Carriers(APC) other security gadgets were deployed to ensure water-tight security.

NAN reports that no fewer than 20 presidents of countries around the world, including Africa will be attending the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s inauguration marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.

NAN reports that South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidents , Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, the Transitional President of Chad, Mahamat Déby; the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum; and President Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana are also in Nigeria for the ceremony.(NAN)