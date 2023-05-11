Digital Technology: MTN marks MoMo PSB anniversary, sensitises Sokoto residents

By Muhammad Nasir

MTN-Nigeria has celebrated its Mobile Money Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) anniversary and embarked on a 3-day sensitisation on Digital Technology for residents of Sokoto State.

Mr Yahaya Abdussalam, MoMo Sales Representative, Sokoto South Territory, who monitored the event on Thursday said the activity was among the mandate of the project to boost financial inclusion.

Abdussalam said MoMo PSB had gained traction and it had contributed to the country’s financial inclusion generously.

He said: “Today’s activity is another key step in achieving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) objective of issuing a PSB permit to MTN.

“This is a step to boost financial inclusion, especially in rural areas and facilitate transactions where Nigerians do not have bank accounts.”

The sales representative added that MTN Mobile Money was a secure electronic service that enables MoMo wallet holders to store funds, send and receive money, make payments and do other transactions.

Abdussalam said: “This is simply using their mobile phones. It’s fast, simple, convenient and affordable.

“The system is offered by MTN in partnership with over 10 partner banks, in a number of countries across Africa.” (NAN)