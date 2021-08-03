Digital Switch Over: BON urges NBC to partner with stakeholders

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), has urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to partner with stakeholders on the Digital Switch Over (DSO).

Dr Yemisi Gbamgbose, the Executive Secretary of BON, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that this would facilitate effective coverage of the whole country.

Gbamgbose stressed that unless and until effective coverage was attained, the people might not enjoy the expected benefits of the digital switch over.

“There is need for the government to sit down and discuss with the various organisations and stakeholders. They should say the truth and put their cards on the table.

“Let every stakeholder bring out their sincere suggestions, and together with government fashion out the best way to achieve 100 per cent effective coverage.

“That is the best way out; if not, we may not be able to achieve the full digitalisation, even under this administration. Sitting down under conducive environment where you simplify everything is the best.

“After simplification, let every stakeholder know the steps that have been taken and where the process is at the moment.

“Someone may suggest the best way out. Thus, dialogue and brainstorming among all stakeholders is very necessary for the absolute success of the DSO,’’ Gamgbose said.

He noted that clients in most states that the DSO had been rolled out were still complaining of unstable and lack of signals to enjoy viewing.

NAN reports that the DSO is the process in which older analogue television broadcasting technology is converted to and replaced by digital television through a set up box

The DSO which was delivered with the brand name “FreeTV’’ signifies the transition from analogue to digital television across the country.

The first phase of DSO rollout was held in Jos, Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu and Osogbo between April 2018 and February 2018.

It was rolled out in Lagos in April, 2021.(NAN)

