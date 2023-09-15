Digital skills: NITDA trains 20 artisans in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it has trained 20 artisans in digital skills and Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Kano.

The Director General NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa-Abdullahi, said this at the training closing ceremony in Kano on Friday.

The five-day training tagged: ” Digital Skills for Artisans” was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Inuwa-Abdullahi, who was represented virtually by the agency Acting Director Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, Dr Amina Sambo, said the training was aimed at empowering and equipping youths with digital skills.

He said that with a knowledge in ICT, the participants would be digitally literate globally and self reliant.

“Nigeria has a target of 95 per cent Digital Literacy skills, we want by the year 2030, Nigerians have more digital literate skills, because it has become part and parcel of our daily life”

He added that the training would empower the participants to be able to protect their digital devices from hackers and use various applications on Google, Instagram and Facebook digital content in getting source of income.

“Location is not a challenge as Kano has many hubs, join to improve your digital workforce globally not only in Nigeria.”

The DG urged the participants to make judicious use of the starter packs given to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants are drawn from Dala Local Government Area of Kano, were given Laptops computer and N20,000 cash each as a starter pack to improve their businesses.

Mr Aliyu Madakin-Gini, member representing Dala Federal Constituency, commended the Federal Government and NITDA for their support and kind gesture.

Madakin-Gini, represented by the former Chairman Dala Local Government, Mr Suraj Imam, urged the participants to utilize the knowledge they acquired well and not sell the laptops given to them.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Abubakar Atiku-Mu’azu, commended the Federal Government for allowing them to acquire new digital skills.

“We hope the training will be a continuous project to equip other unemployed Nigerian youths with digital skills,” he said. (NAN)

