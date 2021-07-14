Digital skills: NGO to lift 1,000 youths out of poverty

SkillNG, an NGO, says it is was set to lift 1,000 Nigerian youths out of poverty through free digital skills acquisition.

Its founder, Mr Ibrahim Oredola, made this know at a news conference organised by the organisation on Wednesday in Ibadan.Oredola said one of the challenges facing the world and Africa specifically was the issue of youth unemployment as hundreds of millions of youths globally struggled to find decent means of livelihood.He said that the reason why most Nigerian graduates couldn’t get good job offers was because they lacked modern digital skills.Oredola said that the organisation was out to provide solution to the problem of unemployment in the country through digital skill acquisition. He said the process of selection of the 1,000 beneficiaries for the free digital skills would commence from July 15 in commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day and end on Aug. 15.He said the free digital skills training would take place between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30 and focus on areas such as the Product Design, Web Design, Graphics Design, Social Media Marketing, Copywriting, Search Engine Optimization, Content Creation, Data Analysis and Google Workspace.

The founder said that the training would offer the beneficiaries a better chance at securing paid employment and as well have the right skills.He said the aim of SkillNG was to address the problem of skills gap, skills mis-match and help in hiring the right talents.“After this training, we will start posting them for jobs, internships and mentorship placements with our partners and volunteer mentors.“We will also help those who want to explore freelancing path to setup their workflows.“It is our belief that the project will contribute to the re-generation of the economy post-COVID in the education and training sector by giving another 1,000 youths access to upskilling their digital skills in a more efficient way,” Oredola said.

He called on government at all levels and other stakeholders to pay more attention to empowering young people with skills in order to discourage youths involvement in social vices and actions that could affect the nation’s stability.Oredola appreciated the support of Farm Konnect Institute for Data and Agribusiness Studies (FIDAS), AB Journals, HueNation Media, F&K Savings, TOA Marketing, LWS, A&A Attorneys and others.Interested youths are encouraged to log on www.skillNG.com.(NAN)

