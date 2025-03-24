Digital payment platform will promote ease of doing business – Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State says arrangements have been concluded to deploy a digital platform towards streamlining the collection of taxes and other government-related payments.

By Segun Giwa

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Monday after a demonstration of the platform by the consulting firm in his office in Akure.

The state government through the State Internal Revenue Service had a working agreement with the consulting firm, BBA Consult Ltd.

Aiyedatiwa, who did not disclose the name of the digital platform, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving revenue collection through innovation.

“This new platform will not only make tax payment easier but also significantly enhance revenue generation for Ondo State.

“By leveraging this system, the government aims to curb leakages, improve compliance, and create a more accountable tax structure,” he said.

The governor further noted that increased revenue from this initiative would be channelled into critical infrastructural development across the state.

Aiyedatiwa called on residents and business organisations to embrace the new digital platform, assuring them of it’s security, ease of use and long-term benefits for the state’s economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of BBA Consult Limited, the Director, Maryam Abisola, explained that every taxpayer in the state would have a unique taxpayer identity, linked to their personal profile, which includes essential details such as phone number, address and age.

Abisola emphasised that the records would remain confidential and accessible only to the individual taxpayer.

According to her, the digital system is designed to eliminate bottlenecks associated with manual payments, ensuring seamless transactions across various sectors. (NAN)