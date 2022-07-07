Digital literacy: NITDA reiterates commitment to train NPF officers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has reiterated the Agency’s commitment to train and re-train officers of the Nigeria Police Force through collaboration to have a digitally literate workforce.

Inuwa who was represented by Director, Zonal Office Directorate, Mr. Babajide Ajayi stated this at the opening ceremony of a 5 day Capacity building programme for Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Gombe State Command, Gombe State.

He said the Nigeria Police Force is one of the most crucial security arms of government that needs the Agency’s collaboration towards achieving a collective mandate for the growth and development of the country.

Inuwa noted that emerging technologies are changing mode of operations around the world, making it highly digitalised and competitive, paving way into the fourth industrial revolution.

He cited the changes as inevitable and have transformed several government sectors including the security formation to adapt the use of Information Technology (IT) and network infrastructure in its operations and correspondences, making work faster and saving costs for the government.

Explaining the role of NITDA in ensuring that Nigeria become a digital country, Inuwa stated that the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021—2024) which has seven pillars was crafted in accordance with the current aspirations of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and each pillar has a defining goal to be achieved by the year 2024.

According to Inuwa, the pillars are: Developmental Regulation; Digital Literacy and Skills; Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Promotion of Indigenous Content Digital Transformation; Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies.

Speaking on the importance of timely collaboration to equip the personnel with digital skills, Inuwa said “the training and re-training of the Nigeria Police Force personnel is a priority of NITDA, and we will be delighted and elated to partner with the Force as they advance into having a digitally literate workforce that can use the computer for promotion and examination.”

Inuwa applauded the Nigeria Police Force for their relentless efforts in protecting lives and properties, rendering advisory security tips, and tackling criminal activities across the country to make life better for citizens.

While delivering his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command Ishola Babaita, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kabir Abdu, stated that the programme is a good initiative by NITDA which will help in promotional examinations of officers thus, changing the Force operations.

He urged participants to be focused by putting into practice everything they will learn from the training that will change the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

He commended NITDA for its diverse interventions, programme and projects across the country, stating that it is yielding positive results, and that such high tempo should be maintained towards the deepening of Information Technology across the country.

