Digest Magazine Publisher, Ojoye’s death shocking, painful – Abiodun

By Yetunde Fatungase

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has expressed grief over the death of a veteran journalist and Publisher of The Digest Magazine, Henry Ojoye.

Abiodun, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday in Abeokuta, described the death of Ojoye as shocking and painful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojoye died on Monday evening after collapsing inside a commercial tricycle he boarded from Sagamu to Ikenne town.

NAN also reports that the late veteran journalist was aged 62.

The governor commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun council and the family of the deceased, saying that he was hit by the news of Ojoye’s death.

According to him, Ogun and indeed Nigeria have lost one of the finest journalists, noting that he would sorely be missed.

He, however, stated that although the late journalist lived for just 62 years, his contributions to the pen profession would remain indelible.

Abiodun prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and that God should grant his family and the Ogun NUJ the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)