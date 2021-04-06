DIG Usman Alkali Baba emerges as new Acting IGP

Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Usman Alkali Baba has been named as acting Inspector General of Police.

DIG Baba’s appointment was announced by Minister of Police Affair, Maigari Dingyadi while addressing House Press Corps in Abuja.

Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari approved appointment of DIG Baba as acting IGP with immediate effect.

could be recalled President Buhari had recently extended the tenure of IGP MA Adamu, mni by three months after he attained retirement age.

This announcement came amid reports IGP Adamu had travelled to Imo in the aftermath of the violence rocked the on Monday.

