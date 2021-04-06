Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Usman Alkali Baba has been named as the new acting Inspector General of Police.

DIG Baba’s appointment was announced by Minister of Police Affair, Maigari Dingyadi while addressing the State House Press Corps in Abuja.

The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of DIG Baba as acting IGP with immediate effect.

It could be recalled that President Buhari had recently extended the tenure of IGP MA Adamu, mni by three months after he attained retirement age.

This announcement came amid reports that IGP Adamu had travelled to Imo State in the aftermath of the violence that rocked the state on Monday.

