DIG Oyebade: Police to make Edo Election ‘safer and more credible’ – See how

Oyebade said, “I also want to use this opportunity to reiterate the following guidelines as earlier mentioned by the Inspector-General of Police:

“No one is allowed to wear any cloth, emblem or colour signifying any political party to the polling units.

“No person is allowed to move around with security personnel around the polling units.

“Everyone is enjoyed to vote and return to their respective houses or remain peacefully within the approved parameters of the polling centers.

” No one is allowed to move about from one polling unit to another and there shall be restriction on movement on the day of the election.

“Only INEC accredited election monitors, observers are allowed to move around for the purpose of the election monitoring and they must all wear their INEC accredited tags.

“Only accredited journalists are allowed to cover the elections. All such journalists must carry their accreditation tags.

“Praise singing, drumming and dancing around the vicinity of the polling units are not allowed.

‘Vehicles branded in any political party colour or emblem are not allowed to be deployed on any election assignment.

‘ Selling of alcohol, beverages around the polling booths and collation centres is totally banned.

Oyebade further noted that “As part of efforts geared towards efficient management of information and security, we have established a Joint Control Room with dedicated lines for the use of the public especially during emergencies. The following numbers – 08154352118 (for calls only) and 08154350436 (SMS and WhatsApp) – are available for the use of members of the public. The Joint Control Room will be manned by representatives of all the security agencies in the State.

“In conclusion, I want to urge members of the public particularly voters to go out on the Election Day to exercise their franchise without let or hindrance. We are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project. Therefore, I do hope that we will lend our voices and throw our weight behind the clamour for free, fair, safe and credible elections in Nigeria.”