DIG Oyebade links Community Policing to need for security road map

DIG Adeleye Oyebade, mni of Police Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, has asserted that the adoption of Community policy was borne out of the need for a security road map aimed at guaranteeing safety and internal security for the country.



He made this point in his address at the inauguration of Community Policing Advisory Committee at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Friday July 24th in Oyo State.



He thus identified the various stages of the community policing project as envisioned for the country.



The full text of his address reads thus: I am most delighted and highly honoured to be here this morning to participate in the inauguration of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee. Today marks another significant turning point in the history of our nascent but promising democracy as we chart a new course for the protection of lives and properties of our people. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides succinctly in Sec.14 (2) (b) that the ‘security and welfare of the people shall be primary purpose of government’. It is in realization of this important constitutional provision and fundamental requirement that the present government is taking bold and pragmatic steps in its quest to ensure safety of its citizens.

“The Community Policing Project is in stages: the first stage earlier began with sensitization initiated by the IGP. The second stage will be the implementation stage. It is at this stage that various committees are set up. These committees include the State Community Policing Advisory Committee, the State community Policing Committee, Area Command Community Policing Advisory Committee, Local Government Community Policing Advisory Committee and the Divisional Community Policing Committee.

“After the implementation stage comes the recruitment of Special Constables, and finally, training and kitting.

The State Community Policing Advisory Committee which is being inaugurated here today shall be the ‘custodian of community policing in the state’. It is the highest advisory committee that also reports to the governor. It is going to be saddled with the responsibility of dealing with community policing policy matters. Membership of the committee shall include persons of impeccable character and sterling qualities such as Paramount Traditional Ruler and the Commissioner of Police in the State who shall be co-chairmen. Others are heads of security agencies in the State, one representative from each of the three Senatorial Districts in the State, a representative each from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the National Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as well as representative of the State PCRC,

“Also at the State level is the Community Policing Committee which shall meet at least once in a month; although the committee could hold emergency meetings if and when necessary. All the Local Government Chairmen and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) who are nucleus members shall be in attendance. The Committee is also expected to hold a quarterly general meeting to review activities of Community Policing in the local government areas with particular reference to its success or otherwise, challenges and solutions to problems identified. The Committee shall comprise: representative of the Commissioner of Police who shall be of the rank of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a traditional ruler, representative of the PCRC, one representative each from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), representative of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), representative of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), representative of National Council of Women Society, representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and representative of people living with disabilities.

“In order to bring everybody on board hence the inauguration of the committee which will comprise prominent actors capable of serving as models and catalysts for the success of the project. It is expected that state governors will take the driver’s seat as we begin the journey towards implementation of the community policing project.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, I congratulate the government and the good people of Oyo State while trusting that the committee being inaugurated today will not betray the confidence reposed in its members. The Standing Committee with highly responsible and experienced individuals, associations or groups we hope will bring their expertise and professionalism to bear on the successful implementation of this laudable project.

“We appreciate the immense contributions of His Excellency to security in the State. We also appreciate the invaluable contributions of our sister agencies. Nonetheless, it is obvious that the present security challenges in some parts of the country has proved reasonable that security certainly cannot be left in the hands of the police and other sister agencies alone. We therefore earnestly solicit your support, cooperation and collaboration to enable us collectively provide the expected protection which every citizen craves.”

