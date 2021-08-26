Diffa Gov hails MNJTF on fight against insurgency

The Governor of Diffa Region in Niger Republic, Issa Lamine, has commended the effort of the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), at combating insurgency in Lake Chad region.



The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole said this in a statement on Thursday.

Dole said the governor gave the commendation when the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, visited him on Thursday.

He pledged to mobilise public support for the success of the force in the region and urged for better synergy and cooperation among the forces to achieve the desired objectives.



Earlier, Ibrahim commended the initiative of Niger Republic for initiating the formation of the MNJTF in October 2014.



According to him, this clearly demonstrated the desire of Niger republic for collective action against the menace of BHT/ISWAP insurgents.

He solicited continuous support in terms of logistics and equipment as well as strategic direction to enable MNJTF accomplish its assigned tasks.



Ibrahim, in his maiden familiarisation/operational tour, expressed delight with the performance and conduct of the troops in the field against the terrorists.

He stressed the need for continued collaboration and coordination as key to effective joint operations for ultimate defeat of BHT/ISWAP terrorists.



He commended the selfless sacrifice and commitment of the troops, as prelude to speedy end to insurgency in the Lake Chad region.



The Force Commander reassured them of his prompt response to address the identified challenges, so as to support the ongoing operations, adding that the impending support from the EU and other partners would be a game changer.



While addressing troops, Ibrahim charged them on renewed commitment, teamwork and discipline in the conduct of ongoing operations, urging them to be vigilant, alert and conscious of their environment.



He also warned the troops against complacency especially in the face of ongoing terrorists’ defection and surrender. (NAN)

