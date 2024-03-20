Diesel price stood at N1,257.06 in February – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says retail price of a litre of diesel increased from N836.91 in February 2023 to N1,257.06 in February 2024.

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for February 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated that the February 2024 price amounted to a 50.20 per cent increase over the price in February 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 9.02 per cent from the N1,153.01 per litre recorded in January 2024,’’ it added.

The bureau stated also that in state profile analysis, the highest price of diesel in February 2024 was recorded in Akwa Ibom at N1,525 per litre, followed by Gombe State at N1,500 per litre and Kwara at N1,444 per litre.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at N1,037.50 per litre, followed by Kano at N1,111.43 per litre and Katsina State at N1,125 per litre.

“Analysis by zones showed that the South-South had the highest price of N1,343.09 per litre, while the Southwest recorded the lowest price at N1,164.05 per litre,’’ it added. (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike