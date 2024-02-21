Diesel price stands at N1153 in January 2024 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average retail price of a litre of diesel increased from N828.82 in January 2023 to N1153.01 in January 2024.



NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for January 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said that the January 2024 price of N1153.01 per litre amounted to a 39.11 per cent increase over the N828.82 paid in January 2023.



“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.34 per cent from the N1126.69 per litre recorded in December 2023,” it added.



On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in January 2024 was recorded in Kebbi at N1433.33 per litre, followed by Kogi at N1300 and Abuja at N1226.70.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Borno at N927.27 per litre, followed by Kano at N940.89 and Taraba at N988.33.

“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the North-Central had the highest price of N1205.11 per litre, while the North-East recorded the lowest price at N1074.03.’’ (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike