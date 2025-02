DICON’ll meet demands of military, other security agencies – Matawalle 

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), would meet up with the demands of the military and other security agencies.

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), would meet up with the demands of the military and other security agencies.

Matawalle said this at the DICON’s end-of-year celebration and Director-General’s

(D-G) Productivity Award ceremony on Friday in Kaduna.

He emphasised that the recent assent of the DICON Act 2023 by President Bola Tinubu had paved the way for the corporation to strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

He said the defence ministry had given a lot of tasks to the DICON’s Director-general.

Matawalle also said the defence ministry believed the DICON boss was equal to the task.

He promised that that within a limited time, they would come to celebrate the full production of arms within the country.

Matawalle emphasised that the defence ministry was trying to limit procurements outside the country.

He, therefore, said the DICON’s Act 2023 recently signed into law by the president was working effectively.

The minister said, “Any requirements of the military or other security agencies have to come to DICON for supply.

“Before now, we send our money to other countries, devalue our currency which makes the dollar go higher because we don’t have a productivity plan.

“Today, we thank God that with the leadership of the DICON’s director-general, the industry is seeing a lot of changes.”

Matawalle said that DICON was expected to reach its peak in military and paramilitary requirements particularly in rhe production of arms and ammunition.

He said that he earlier never believed that DICON could produce 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Today, DICON is able to produce so many rounds of ammunition and forward to the military.

“Our target is to produce 300 million rounds of ammunition.

“We will also be producing other military equipments like MRAPs, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other equipment for the military and paramilitary agencies,” he added.

Matawalle assured Nigerians that in three to four months, DICON would meet the demands of the military and other security agencies.

Speaking further, Matawalle said the end-of-year celebration and productivity award was supposed to be held annually so as to engender motivation to the staffers.

He commended the director-general, his management staff and other workers for their dedication and hard work.

Earlier, the DICON’s boss, Maj.-Gen. Anaedi Edet, said the celebration and the award were to mark the successful conclusion of the corporation’s 2024 activities and production year.

Edet said that DICON was established with rhe visionary mandate to enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces by ensuring Nigeria’s self-reliance in essential military hardware.

He, however, said th mandate was not just for defence, but a strategic move to foster technological advancement and industrial development within Nigeria.

Over the decades, he said, DICON had evolved significantly to meet the dynamic needs of the armed forces.

“Initially focused on the production of small arms and ammunition, we adapted to address the increasingly complex and contemporary threats facing our nation.

“As the landscape of defence technology and industry expanded, so too did our scope, including venturing into civilian applications that leverage our technological capabilities,”he said.

Edet said the corporation had resumed productive activities in spite of the numerous challenges and had inaugurated rhe new DICON board at the ministry of Defence with support of Matawalle.

In spite of the recorded successes, he lamented that the corporation has continued to face significant challenges ranging from funding constraints, outdated equipment, skill gaps and the pressing need for staff training and certifications.

The DICON boss, however, said their commitment to overcoming the challenges remained resolute.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on securing new funding opportunities, investing in modern production lines, and prioritising the training and development of our workforce.

“With a clear vision and dedicated team, DICON is well-positioned to overcome these challenges and achieve even greater success.

“Our ‘All DICON factories must produce’ initiative reflects our commitment to technological innovation and collaboration for the security and prosperity of our nation.

“The DICON end-of-year celebration is not just an occasion to reflect on our achievements, but also a call to action for all employees and stakeholders,”he said.

Edet, therefore, said the event was also a time to recognise and celebrate the exceptional staff who distinguished themselves in 2024.

He addedbthat it highlighted the hard work and dedication of those who have contributed to DICON’s successes.

He assured that DICON would remain unwavering in its commitment to fulfilling its mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that th highpoints of the event were traditional dances by various cultural groups and special presentations to staff who retired or were posted out, as a token of the corporation’s appreciation for their invaluable services and support.(NAN)