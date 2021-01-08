DICON to key into FG’s e-Governance policy to deliver mandate

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) says the it will key into the e-government policy of the Federal Government to deliver on its mandate.

This is contained in a Communique issued on Friday after the three-day management retreat of the corporation, held in Kaduna.

The communiqué signed by the Director General (DG) of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, emphasised the necessity for the management to put in place, sustainable strategies to reposition DICON for creativity, innovation and local content application to satisfactorily attain its mandate, mission and vision.

The maiden edition of DICON’s Management Retreat was organised to share ideas on how to reposition the corporation in 2021.

It is to provide a veritable platform for the management to set agenda for the corporation annually.

“The retreat proposed a collaboration between DICON and Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (NAEME) in the areas of weapons maintenance, fabrication of tools/toolings, spare parts and transfer of skills/ knowledge.

“In recognition of the giant strides made in the corporation in the past years, the retreat solicited for closer collaboration between DICON and Defence Industries of Nigeria Association (DIAN).

“The forum also vigorously canvassed for improved and enhanced mutually beneficial relationship between DICON and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)”

It called for the adoption of the concept of exemplary and transformational leadership at all levels in DICON.

“There should be reward for exceptional and consequences for poor performances respectively,” it added.

It added that the management staff were encouraged to set short, medium and long term goals and enforce resilient spirit in the organisation.

“The concept of critical thinking leading to sound decisions making was adopted as a model for DICON top executives.

” The forum identified other strategic areas of management to include ownership of decision making/collective responsibility, mentorship and hard work as necessary ingredients that will enable the corporation meet stakeholders expectations.

It urged the management to be prepared for the implementation of policies affecting DICON as directed by MOD, DHQ and other stakeholders in order to ensure the actualisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision on Military Industrial Complex (MIC) in Nigeria.

“The meeting also enunciated that management should review the core values, mission and vision statement of the corporation to align with current global and national realities.”

The retreat reiterated the need for an early composition of a Committee that would develop the strategic document to guide the activities of DICON in the next decade.

Also, the meeting identified the need to host a stakeholders summit in Abuja for stakeholders inputs.

“The retreat recognised the resource persons as the Think-Tank of the corporation and directed management to constantly interface with them for strategic guidance in the implementation of policies and plans for the year 2021.

“The forum directed that modalities be put in place to ensure that similar retreat is organised for the General Managers and Heads of Departments in DICON with some of the management staff featuring as Resource Persons,” the communiqué added.(NAN)