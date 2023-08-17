DICON-SUR factory has capacity to produce 1.5m to 2m pairs of uniforms, says CDS

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory has the capacity to produce over 1.5million to two million pairs of uniform materials annually for members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in Nigeria.

Musa, made this known during a maiden visit to DICON ordnance factories and facilities at its Headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the factory is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between DICON and Sur Corporate Wears Nigeria Ltd.

Musa said that the factory is scheduled to be commissioned in December.

The CDS also promised to step up the production of critical national defence materials for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He assured DICON of his support and also expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing construction works at the new DICON-SUR Industrial Sewing Factory within the DICON Complex.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG) of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Aniedi Edet expressed gratitude to the CDS and other members of DICON-SUR Corporate wear Nigeria Limited for the visit.

He stated that the visit was a testament to the shared commitment to propel DICON as a beacon of national pride, strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities, and move it into a future of self-reliance and technological prowess.

The DG restated DICON’s committed to align with the CDS aspirations of fostering an environment of ingenuity and collaboration that would undoubtedly enhance the fortunes of Nigeria’s defence capabilities.(NAN

