DICON committed to dominating defence market — D-G

By Mohammed Tijjani



The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is the premier defence company in Nigeria based in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

It is responsible for the production of military equipment, ammunition, and other defence-related products.

DICON had however faced significant challenges and criticisms over the years, with some describing it as ‘moribund’ or inactive.

The firm has however reiterated its commitment to meeting the immediate needs of its clients while positioning itself for long-term successes in the defence market.

Its Director-General (D-G), Maj.-Gen. Anaedi Edet, made the commitment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Edet said, “The DICON’s Act 2023 recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu is working effectively.”

He said that DICON was established with the visionary mandate to enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces by ensuring Nigeria’s self-reliance in essential military hardware.

Edet said, “By doing so, we can ensure that DICON not only meets the immediate needs

of our clients but also positions itself as a dominant force in the defence market for years to come.$

According to him, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national

security compel countries to establish defence and security forces as a necessary and sufficient condition for peace and stability.

Edet added, “For the military and security forces to function optimally, they have

to be resourced and equipped with the right mix of hardware, which could be imported or produced domestically.

“Nigeria did not miss the opportunity to establish its local defence production system in 1964 through DICON and 60 years down

the line, the dream still lives on.

*In market expansion and sustainability at DICON, we see immense potential for market expansion, particularly in the West African defence sector.

“There is a high demand for defence products, not only from the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also from various security and governmental agencies.”

On strategic vision, he said that the firm would establish a strategic blueprint with a view to ensuring that the effectiveness of

production and all endeavours were quantifiable.

Edet said, “They must also be aligned with this plan, which should also integrate into our

national strategy to effectively

address challenges, promote

sustainable production and local

industry empowerment.

“DICON is a key player in producing defence materials in Nigeria just as several other local companies are also involved.”

He added that DICON was also committed to meeting the increasing demand by focusing on sustainable production practices.

Edet added, “This means prioritising long-term strategies over short-term gains.

“Our aim is to establish a robust and reliable supply chain that can

consistently deliver high-quality defence products.$

On the challenges and solutions,!he said the primary challenges at DICON were the obsolete equipment and the pressing need for modern production lines.

Edet said”To address this, we are replacing out-dated machinery with advanced

production lines capable of producing various calibres of ammunition.

The director-general said funding has remained a significant hurdle, adding, “the DICON Act 2023 provides for strategic alliances.

“This can facilitate technology transfer, funding and expertise from both local and international partners to overcome these financial challenges.

“By leveraging these opportunities, we can ensure that DICON is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet

both current and future demands efficiently.”

Edet said DICON’s strategic objectives were

enhancing production capabilities, Investing in modern equipment and technology to improve production’s efficiency and quality.

He reiterated it’s commitment to meeting the immediate needs of its clients while positioning itself for long-term successes in the defence market is a testament to its vision and mission..

” By achieving its strategic objectives, DICON can become a leading defence manufacturer, drive economic growth, and enhance national security, “Edet said.

Meanwhile, DICON’s functionality can be gauged from various recent developments.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, recently visited the United States to explore potential collaborations with NEANY, a leading military equipment manufacturing company.

This suggests that DICON is actively seeking partnerships to enhance its capabilities.

Additionally, Edet had conducted a routine working visit to the DICON Ordnance Factory, Drone Centre, and Research and Development Centre in March 2024.

This indicates that DICON’s leadership is engaged in overseeing its operations and identifying areas for improvement.

However, its worth noting that DICON had faced challenges in the past, including the need to revamp its production lines and address issues related to funding and local content development.

In spite of these challenges, the corporation appears to be taking steps to enhance its functionality and contribute to Nigeria’s military industrial complex. (NAN)