Dickson, others for GOCOP 3rd annual conference

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State will be the Chief Guest of Honour at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State on October 4, 2019.

A statement on Tuesday by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, said the theme of the conference is “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”.

According to Mr Iyanda, the event will examine online publishers’ roles in the ever-changing Nigerian society.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev Dr. Matthew Kukah, will deliver a keynote speech on the conference theme.

Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Professor Akpan Ekpo, and a former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, shall be the discussants.

Chairman of the occasion is Managing Director of The News Group, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, will represent the Presidency.

The GOCOP conference will bring together policymakers in the private and public sectors.

A business forum between GOCOP members and representatives of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) and Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) shall hold at Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, October 3.