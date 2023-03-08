Diaspora Youth canvass for Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

By Kazeem Akande

The Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NYD4BAT), has canvassed for the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to continue his sterling performances.

Mr Tito Philips, NYD4BAT Chairman, Lagos Chapter, said in a statement signed by the Director of Publicity of the forum, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said in Lagos on Wednesday “We are ready to join forces with other Lagos residents and the ruling APC to ensure that Gov. Sanwo-Olu is re-elected because of his sterling performance in office.

“We urge thousands of registered voters in Lagos state to vote for Sanwo-Olu of the APC as he seeks a second term on March 11 election,” he said.

Mr Adeniyi Sanusi, Chairman, Diaspora Chapter of the Organisation, said he has directed all its over 500,000 registered members in Lagos state to vote Sanwo-Olu.

Sanusi appealed to the youths and residents in the state to come out en mass to cast their votes for the sitting governor.

“We congratulate the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his victory at the recently-concluded 2023 presidential poll.

“The victory is a testimony to the several years of political hard work and dedication to the service of humanity, Tinubu has upheld as a politician with unparalleled quality.

“We advised other presidential candidates not to waste their hard earned money by challenging the result of the poll as Nigerians have spoken.

“Without prejudice to the right of the other candidates to seek redress at the election tribunal, however, going by our observations during the election, it is clear that INEC conducted a fair poll,’’ Sanusi said.

Sanusi, however, advised the president elect to justify the confidence reposed in him by Nigerian citizens by living up to his campaign promises.

He urged him to provide employment opportunities for the youths, improve education system with sustainable health care, security, agriculture, among other necessities for the citizens. (NAN)