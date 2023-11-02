Diaspora group urges support for Tinubu’s administration

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Concerned Nigerian Network (CNND) in Diaspora, a pressure group, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Mr James Erebuoye, the President, CNND, stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Erebuoye also urged presidential candidates of the opposition parties to join hands with Tinubu to build the country, so long as their interest was to serve Nigerians and make the country better.

‘’It is time for both Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP, to embrace Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

“Embrace and congratulate Tinubu as the President of Nigeria by joining hands to support the government to achieve a Nigeria of our dream for all,” he said.

He added that although the country was passing through some challenges, Nigerians across the world should support the government irrespective of political, ethnic or religious sentiments.

“Let us come together as one people to join Tinubu in building a peaceful and better Nigeria for all, government alone can’t do it.

“If we all join hands together in building the country by positively contributing our quota to its development, we will surely see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We must respect the judgment of the Supreme Court and move on as a united people with one future and one destiny. We are all winners.

“Nigeria has won, all the contestants including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are advised to embrace and congratulate Tinubu as the country’s president,” Erebuoye said.

He said the CNND plan to organize an international conference to be held within and outside the country, to address critical issues on the country.

He said the conference would educate CNND members and the general public on the imperative of building a one indivisible and prosperous Nigeria, irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliation.(NAN)

