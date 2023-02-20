Diaspora group reaches out to 100m Nigerians digitally to vote Tinubu

A group, Bola Tinubu Support Organisation in the United Kingdom (BTSO UK) says it will reach out to at least 100 million people digitally to vote enmass for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu, on Feb. 25 election.

The group , led by one of its Executive members, Mr Anthony Aboaba, stated this while meeting with the Deputy Director-General, APC Campaign Council in Ogun, Mr Abiodun Sanyaolu in Abeokuta on Monday.

Aboaba noted that the gesture would be achieved between now and the election, saying that It would ensure landslide victory for APC at the polls.

Aboaba stated that BTSO UK came into being in 2019 under the leadership of Ade Adeshina and Coordinated by Sunday Soyinka with professionals from all walks of life who believed in Nigeria’s emancipation.

The executive member stated that the belief and trust in Tinubu was based on his track records and leadership prowess, vision, action, identification and his ability to always put round pegs in round holes.

He added that the group remained a movement and self-funded by committed members of its executive and had embarked on different projects to support Tinubu.

” Bulk SMS campaign to promote BTSO UK in Nigeria. Anthem to promote the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The anthem is entitled “He will make you leaders of men. if you follow him.”

” Sponsorship of grassroots movement. We provided electronic equipment, laptop, mobile phones for officers to aid their daily operational activities. We also fund logistics to propagate our support Tinubu in the Southwest of Nigeria.

” We produced merchandise t-shirts , baseball caps to campaign for Asiwaju. The regalia has the inscription: Bola Tinubu In-It To Win It.

” We hope that this gesture will solidify the recognition of BTSO UK as a strong support group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) Headquarters,” he said.

Aboaba added that BTSO UK had established structure of governance in the United Kingdom, with men and women saddled with responsibilities of offices to actualise its objectives to support Tinubu to become the president.

” BTSO UK has presence in the cyberspace and social media,” he said.

In his response, Sanyaolu, who commended the organisation for their unflinching support to the APC presidential candidate, stated that Tinubu remained the best man for the job, considering his wealth of experience.

The deputy director-general explained that it was only Tinubu that had visited all the 36 states of the federation for campaign, saying it was a sign that he was never tribalistic.

” Tinubu is not tribalistic. He is blessed with knowledge and experience. His own style of governance is to improve the socioeconomic development of the country.

” Tinubu is not unknown to the people, he has done it before in Lagos state and he will do it again and again. He has the ability to identify good heads and he will surely succeed as Nigeria’s president,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of Tinubu souvenir to the deputy director-general by the group.(NAN)