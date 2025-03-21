Diaspora backs Jandor’s return to APC

Supporters of Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, have backed his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Supporters of Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, have backed his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, known as Diaspora for Jandor, issued a statement on Thursday to congratulate Adediran on his recent political decision.

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Akeem Lanade (Canada Coordinator), Mr Ola Awodeyi (UK Coordinator), and Mr Muhammed Elegbede (USA Coordinator).

“The Diaspora for Jandor extends heartfelt congratulations to our Lead Visioner, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, on his decision to rejoin the APC.

“We acknowledge this move was made after careful reflection, motivated by your deep commitment to Lagos and determination to serve its people faithfully.

“On behalf of our members in Canada, the UK, and the USA, we reaffirm unwavering support for your vision and exemplary leadership.

“We stand firmly with you as you pursue your mission to build a better, more inclusive Lagos for everyone,” the group added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran resigned from the PDP on March 3, citing indiscipline and betrayal by party leaders, and rejoined the APC on Monday.

Adediran, who leads the Lagos4Lagos Movement and was once an APC governorship aspirant, originally defected to the PDP from APC in 2021. (NAN)