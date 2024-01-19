Diaspora APC moves to mend factional divides

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) says it has begun process of mending factional divides in various diaspora chapters of the party.

The APC-CDC in a statement on Friday in Lagos by its General Secretary, Stephen Tella, said that it had set up an interim committee to oversee election process in the next six months particularly in the APC Uk chapter.

Tella said that in a monumental stride toward party unification, the APC diaspora chieftains on Jan. 13 held a congress at the APC UK chapter.

He said: “With an unequivocal commitment to mending factional divides, Congress facilitated increased participation, symbolising a resolute step towards inclusivity in the political discourse.

“This non-elective congress impeccably fulfilled the prerequisites, mandating the establishment of an interim committee tasked with shepherding the electoral process within the forthcoming six months.

“Comprising 22 distinguished individuals, the committee will be led by a Chairman and Secretary, strictly adhering to the meticulously outlined terms of reference set forth by the National Working Committee (NWC).”

Tella said that the congress team was headed by Sen. Ajibola Basiru, the APC National Secretary and others including Sir Festus Faunter, the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Niyi Akinsiju, Special Adviser to the National Chairman, and Malam Tasiu Mohammed, Deputy Director of Organisation in charge of Election Matters.

According to him, in an exemplary display of accountability, the NWC took ownership of any procedural gaps, extending sincere apologies to the congress delegates, vigilant observers, and dedicated members in attendance.

He said that the NWC appointed Mr Tunde Doherty, the UK APC Chairman, as the Chairman of the Interim Committee while Mr Joseph Adebola was appointed the Secretary.

“The resolution garnered unanimous approval through a voice vote, echoing the collective determination toward a harmonised and robust electoral future,” Tella said. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

