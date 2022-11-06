Diary Of A Northern Rival 4

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

For weeks now, I zeroed my mind on trying to concentrate on my job because my promotion is around the corner.



One beautiful day as I closed from work and made my way to where I would pick a cab home, I heard someone calling my name, I turned in trying to catch the owner of that beautiful, baritone voice, I saw a tall man who might be about 34 year old approaching me with a wide grin. I couldn’t place his face anywhere. As he came a few feet away from me, he stopped as if expecting me to act but I watched him expressionlessly.

“Bintu, can’t you welcome your boyfriend?”

I still said nothing looking at him, this time with irritation!

“Bintu, this is your Yusuf, who travelled to the UK for a course two years ago. Remember my promise to you that immediately I came back you would be the one I would see first?”

I remembered after meeting him for a couple of weeks he told me he was going to the UK for a course of study that would take him about two years. He promised that immediately he came, he would come and see me. I was new to my job then and never took him seriously.

“Welcome back,” I said as he led me away to his car and opened the car door for me before coming back to the driver’s seat. I smiled and said, thanks.

“Where are we going?” He asked with a smile.

“Our house!”

“Our house as in you and I?” He asked with a laugh.

“You know what I am saying.”

“I always like you because you don’t talk much, this is what I always remind myself of you. Praying to God that I meet you unmarried.”

“So you are responsible for all these confusions in my life?”

“What confusion? Tell me more.”

“Forget it!”

“Ok, your majesty. When I came back I found my house in a mess.”

“Where is your wife?”

“She is in school in Kano.”

“Ok.”

“Now I will take you home, wait for you to get some of your few items while I take you to where we can relax in my hotel room.”

I pretended I didn’t hear him until we reached our house. I was trying to pick up my bag to get out of his car when he asked how many minutes should he wait for me to be ready.

“Ready as in what?”

“Don’t tell me you didn’t hear what I told you.”

“I heard you but if I may ask, why would I follow you to your hotel room?”

“Wonderful! Bintu, are you a child? Are you not my girlfriend? Do you know for how long I have been dreaming of this moment?”

“Unfortunately you didn’t cross my mind once and thank God you didn’t since this was all your thoughts about me were.

“You don’t have respect for me, you are just seeing me as a call girl that you would pick and spend the night with.”

“Please don’t get me wrong Bintu! You are my girlfriend and I have right over you.”

“And who says that? By what standard and rule?”

“Please Bintu, I will buy you a house, I will also give you a beautiful car, here take this purse, if there are hard currencies, take anything.” He put a bulging pulse on my lap and I quickly pushed it away until it fell on the floor of the front seat!”

“Kai! I never knew you took me this cheap, I wouldn’t have listened to you for a second. I am just a girlfriend and you think your money or whatever you can offer is enough for me to just…God.

“Please do me a favour, don’t show your face to me again,” I said, trying to get out of the car.

“Then marry me Bintu. Be my wife in seven days please!”

“Seven days Yusuf?”

“Yes, seven days, you have no idea how desperately I want you.”

“Ok, I will give you my answer tomorrow.”

I got out of the car and headed home without saying anything.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

