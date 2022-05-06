Diamond League “restructured” without China meetings in 2022

The elite Diamond League athletics series has been “restructured without the Chinese meetings”, the organisers said on Friday.

The restructuring was done due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

China announced earlier on Friday it would postpone the 2022 Asian Games from Hangzou in September and Diamond League meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen will not take place this year either.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has posed huge problems for China recently as it continues to pursue a “zero-COVID” policy.

Diamond League organisers said a replacement meeting would be held on Aug. 6 in Chorzow, Poland.

World Athletics later said it “looks forward to hosting events in China again from 2023 onwards.”(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

