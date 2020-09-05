Diamond Jubilee Celebration: FG hunts for creative brand, other elements

The Federal Government has called for the active involvement of Nigerians in creating a brand and other elements ahead of the country’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Chairman, Diamond/ Innovation/ Change Sub-Committee, Nigeria @60 Interministerial Committee, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) made this announcement in a statement Friday.

The statement reads: “On the 1st of October, 2020, Nigeria will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee as it turns 60 years. It is a day that reminds every citizen about the dawn of the nation we call our country, a diverse nation with resilient and hardworking people. Nigerians have gone far and wide, impacting their communities and the world at large.

“To celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee, the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved an inclusive National Independence Celebration program in line with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. To ensure inclusiveness, the thematic and creative aspects of the event would be designed by Nigerians for Nigeria. The theme of the celebration is “Together at 60.”

Pantami said, “As the saying goes, we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. The Federal Government therefore wants to use this opportunity to celebrate our strength as one indivisible country. Also provide opportunity for Nigerians to choose their brand and harness the power of our creative minds to create other elements that will form the Brand of the Anniversary. The Sub Committee of the Interministerial Committee came up with a challenge in which they are looking for talented, critical thinking and creative individuals or teams to produce the slogan, photograph, and a poem for Nigerians to mark the country’s 60th Anniversary, from 1st October 2020 to 30th December 2021.

“To vote for the best brand and participate in the challenge, visit the challenge portal: https://nigeriaAt60.gov.ng. The best brand and concept will be presented to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and will be used in celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary. The winners will also receive prizes, in addition to being part of this epoch-making event.

“As the country eagerly awaits the unveiling of the winning brand and other elements of the celebration, we look forward to the active participation of all.”

, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM

Honourable