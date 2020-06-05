Dialogue, best option to win against banditry – Zamfara governor

Share the news













Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara has opined that dialogue remained the best option to win against banditry in the country.

He said this when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who paid him courtesy call at the Government House in Gusau.

Mohammed warned that the fight against the bandits must not remain an all-Military affair.

“I still believe that engaging the bandits in meaningful dialogue is the best process of bringing this criminality to the end”, the governor posited.

He said for the military to succeed in their current operation, they must change their strategy.

“Just look at what happened a few days ago, the bandits struck ruthlessly in one of our neighbouring states, even after the Military have a day earlier dealt a heavy blow on them.

“The Military must also remember that Zamfara is the epicenter of the banditry menace in the country. Because of our large forested reserves, which links to very far distance across the country, the bandits can travel anywhere and commit their atrocities and then return to our forests again”, the governor stressed.

He commended efforts of the Federal government in the renewed fight against banditry in the state and the country at large, especially with the recent launching of a frontal attack on the bandits across the entire Northwestern state.

Earlier, Air Marshall Abubakar told the governor that he was in the state to inspect the activities of his officers and assured him that his Forces will remain committed to its goal of eliminating banditry in the state.

