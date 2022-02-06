DIA tracks scammers circulating fake recruitments, cautions applicants

February 6, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News 0



The Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, has debunked reports it is presently conducting a recruitment exercise.

DIA, a statement obtained by PRNigeria, titled: “DIA is Not Recruiting New Staff… Warns Job Scammers,” tersely said: “The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) wishes to inform the public it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

“The is being inundated with incessant misleading and false recruitment alerts being perpetrated by undesirable elements.”

The Agency urged members of the public to mindful of the desperate efforts of job scammers and fraudsters, who may attempt to fleece unsuspecting job seekers of their hard-earned money.

“Meanwhile, efforts are being made to apprehend those behind false recruitment alerts for necessary prosecution,” DIA assured.

By

Tags: , ,