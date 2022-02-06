DIA tracks scammers circulating fake recruitments, cautions applicants

The Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, has debunked reports that it is presently conducting a recruitment exercise.

DIA, in a statement obtained by PRNigeria, titled: “DIA is Not Recruiting New Staff… Agency Warns Job Scammers,” tersely said: “The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) wishes to inform the public that it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

“The agency is being inundated with incessant misleading and false recruitment alerts being perpetrated by undesirable elements.”

The Agency urged members of the general public to be mindful of the desperate efforts of job scammers and fraudsters, who may attempt to fleece unsuspecting job seekers of their hard-earned money.

“Meanwhile, efforts are being made to apprehend those behind false recruitment alerts for necessary prosecution,” DIA assured.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

