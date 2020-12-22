DHQ to investigate alleged extortion by army personnel in Borno

) The Defence Headquarters has promised to investigate the allegation that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were involved in extortion at check points on major roads in Borno.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno had on Monday alleged that security personnel including soldiers were collecting money from travelers on major roads in the state to the detriment of their duties.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to check erring personnel and sanction them appropriately.