DHQ rounds off 2023 Refresher Training Course

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Friday, 24 March, 2023 rounded off this year Refresher Training Course at the Army War College, Abuja.

The course which was inaugurated on the 21 March , was organized by ‘A Team’ Professionals from the DHQ to improve the staff duty skills of officers within the rank cells of Major to Colonel and equivalent drawn from DHQ, Service Headquarters and other military formations within Abuja.

In his remarks during the graduation ceremony of the participants, the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, Air Vice Marshal OA Tuwase, represented by Rear Admiral DD Dangwel stated that the course was approved by the Chief of Defence Staff, ( CDS), General Lucky Irabor to achieve the objective of improving the inputs of officers serving within and outside DHQ whose schedules of duty also include serving as secretary of Military Boards and Committees, composing service papers as well as correspondences and other tasking duties.

He pointed out that going by the capacity of erudite resource persons invited to coordinate the course, the participants no doubt, have gained much knowledge that will enhance their performances in their various offices.

Rear Admiral Dangwel therefore commended members of the ‘A Team’ Professionals for devoting time to impact their wealth of knowledge and experience on the participants . He urged the participants to apply the knowledge gained from the course in their respective offices at the DHQ and other military formations.

A total number of 36 officers of the ranks of Major to Colonel and equivalent participated in the course. Highpoints of the graduation ceremony featured presentation of certificates to the participants and an award to the best overall participant, Major Aderemi Adams Kasali from Headquarters Guards Brigade.