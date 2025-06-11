DHQ prioritises civilian protection during operations

In a significant step towards minimising harm to non-combatants, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritising civilian protection during military operations.

This was demonstrated with the hosting of the Civilian Harm Mitigation Seminar organised by the DHQ in conjunction with the US Institute for Security Governance, in Abuja.

In his remarks at the closing of the seminar on Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Adm. Olusanya Bankole, said the protection of civilians during operations was paramount to the military.

Bankole said that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, had placed a high premium on safeguarding civilians, emphasising that the protection of innocent lives was a top priority in all military operations.

“Civilian mitigation is critical to our operations right now.

“As you are aware, unfortunately, Nigeria has been fighting an insurgency for the last 15 years and has been fought in mostly populated civilian areas.

“Some of the civilians are used as collateral damages or are being forced.

“That is why the CDS in his wisdom, as part of his command philosophy, noted that he will be human-centric or people-centric in his philosophy.

“So there is a need for us to care for civilians and that is why the Institute of Security Governance from the USA now decided to team up with the Defence Headquarters Department of Civil Military Relations to sensitise and educate our men on civilian arm mitigation,” he said.

Bankole said the two-day intensive training was designed towards sharing lessons learned for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to learn from.

According to him, this is close to the heart of the CDS who wants to protect the civilians and make sure that nobody is discriminated against.

He said the course had participants from all the theatres of operations and all the services to sensitise them on the need to protect civilians, infrastructure, as well as protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

Bankole said the DHQ had enhanced its non-kinetic efforts, recognising the importance of collaboration with local communities to be able to win the war against terrorism and other forms of security threats.

He thanked the team of experts from the US for the impactful training, urging the participants to adequately apply the knowledge gained in achieving the operational aims of the military in their various places of operation.

The Country Lead, US Institute for Security Government (ISG), retired Maj.-Gen. Miguel Castellanos, said that civilian harm mitigation was a joint effort of all actors, especially the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Castellanos urged them to enhance cooperation to coordinate and understand each other’s strengths to be able to succeed.

He reiterated the commitment of the organisation to continue to partner the Nigerian military to further strengthen its capacity in other areas. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)