DHQ plans musical concert for troops, heroes in January 2020

The Defence Headquarters will hold a musical concert on Jan.11, 2020, to pay tribute to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen.Gabriel Olonisakin, disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja to kick start the initiative, tagged ” Tribute to Our Troops- The Unsung Heroes Concert”.

Olonisakin was represented by Rear Adm. Obed Ngalabak, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation at the event.

He said the event was planned to coincide with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The CDS said Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) had been engaged in the fight against insurgency, Kidnapping,cattle rustling and others criminal acts in the last 10 years.

“This effort of our gallant troops have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate price, all in the quest to give us peace as a nation thereby leaving behind widows/widowers and orphaned children.

“Unfortunately, this sacrifices have remained largely unnoticed and they have remained unsung,” he said.

He said that the one day concert, would hold in three phases, adding that phase one would be conducted by celebrities outside Abuja.

“Phase two involves hosting of fallen soldiers widows and children while the third phase is a dusk to down star studded performance at the Moshood Abiola Staduim Abuja,” he said.

He said the concert which was the maiden edition of Defence Headquartres Project, will be organised in collaboration with the 360 Degrees Entertainment Group to pay tribute to the Nigerian troops.

Olonisakin said the stadium performance would be conducted by the very best of Nigerian Musical Artists, of 10 comedians, five live bands, three Disco Jockeys and two Masters of ceremony.

He said this would make those at the front-lines to feel appreciated and be invigorated and stay committed to the service of their fatherland.

He said the musical concert was aimed at encouraging all Nigerians to celebrate the armed forces of Nigeria in general.

Olonisakin said it was also aimed at remembering the nation’s veterans and fallen troops and their families in particular by remembering their services to the nation.

“The armed forces are our national unifying force, We therefore, enjoin all Nigerians to make a soldier a smile today,” he said.

The concert is also part of strategic measures to enhance public confidence and trust in the military as well as boost troops morale through music.

The news conference also witnessed the unveiling of the TTOT Logo, launch of the website: www.tributetourtroops.com, and showcase of event merchandises among others.(NAN)