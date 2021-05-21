DHQ mourns late Army chief, orders investigation

May 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has called for an investigation into the air that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others on .

He said that the Accident Investigation Board is unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate air accident.

The Acting , Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that the unfortunate incident occurred after landing the Kaduna International Airport due inclement weather.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board constituted unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.

“We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combating the security challenges bedeviling our nation.

“The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not in vain,” he said.

Irabor, however, urges all military personnel and their families to take heart and condoled on the tragic loss.

He also reassured all Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government in the discharge of its responsibilities. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,