DHQ faults accusation of extortion against troops in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has faulted the Borno state Governor’s accusation of extortion against military personnel at check-points in the state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj.- Gen. John Enenche who stated this on Monday, stressed that the Armed Forces have internal mechanisms that checkmates and as well sanctions erring personnel.

He said, “The attention of the Nigerian Military has been drawn to the media/air accusation by the Executive Governor of Borno State, that Nigerian Army personnel deployed at checkpoints in Operation Lafiya Dole collects money from commuters.

“While the Nigerian Military is in no way joining issues with the Governor, it is necessary to clarify this generalised statement against the troops who without hesitation lay down their lives for all Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to checkmate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel.

“Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention.

“Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open-air accusation to tag our gallant Nigerian Army personnel as extortioners at checkpoints in Borno State.”

The Defence Spokesperson stressed that all personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty.

He restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.