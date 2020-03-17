DHQ establishes directorate of Defence Media Operations

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has approved the establishment of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), for coordinating joint information management on peacekeeping and other combat operations of the Nigerian troops.

The Directorate is tasked with the sole responsibility of disseminating information on Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies during special operations.

PRNigeria gathered that the new Directorate will restrict its mandates to analyzing information on combat and peacekeeping operations, while strategically and tactically liaising with critical stakeholders.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin has appointed Major General John Enenche as Coordinator of the newly-established Directorate.

General Enenche was a former Director Defence Information, Chairman Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) and Commandant Army War College.

The Director of the Directorate is Brigadier General Ben E. Onyeuko, who will be supported by Colonel Umar Aliyu as Army Liaison Officer.

Commander Abdulsalam Sani is the Navy Liaison Officer and Squadron Leader A. E. Obidake, is the Liaison Officer for the Air Force.

The Directorate would periodically provide updates on joint military and security operations and activities.

Some of the operations include Operation Lafiya Dole in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States; Operation Hadarin Daji in parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger States, and Operation Whirl Stroke in parts of Benue and Nasarawa States.

Other operations include Op Thunder Stroke on Abuja-Kaduna Highway/ Railway; Op Awase in parts of Lagos and Ogun States; Op Safe Haven in Plateau and Kaduna States; Op Delta Safe in oil producing states, and Safe Corridor for the deradicalization and integration of surrendered terrorists.

Where necessary, it will also analyse and coordinate information on Peacekeeping mission of Nigerian troops abroad especially in Mali, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Meanwhile, Major General Enenche has commenced strategic meeting with relevant stakeholders including the Forums of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies towards a better synergy and understanding.

By PRNigeria