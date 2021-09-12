DHQ disowns alleged pictures, Videos of mass burial in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja says trending pictures and videos of dumping into mass grave of persons alleged to have been killed in the ongoing military operations are false and malicious.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director, Defence Information, Major General, Benjamin Sawyerr said the pictures and videos were false and malicious and has no link with the operations conducted by troops of the Armed of Nigeria (AFN).

He said,”The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has been notified of a trending picture with caption “Alhamdulillah. ZamfaraMustSecure” and several other viral gory pictures and videos of dumping into mass grave of persons purportedly to have been killed in the ongoing military operations in the North West and North Central geographical zones of the country.

“It is pertinent to state that the allegation is false and malicious and has no link whatsoever with the operations being conducted by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria(AFN).

“However, it is true that the AFN is presently conducting a successful military operations against bandits and kidnappers in line with it’s constitutional roles. These operations are conducted in strict compliance with the rules of armed conflicts, utmost professional manner, strict adherence to rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights and dignity.

“The viral pictures being circulated have nothing in common with the ongoing operations. This callous action of linking ongoing operations with falsehood is deliberate and thus, seeks to tarnish the good image and reputation of the AFN.

“For the record, the AFN conducts a fortnightly defence media operations brief in which pictures of the operations are displayed to complement achievements in the ongoing operations. Any attempt therefore to portray the AFN in a bad light as a crude force is unacceptable and unpatriotic.”

Gen. Sawyerr therefore urged the general public to disregard the gory pictures.

He assured that the AFN will not rest on it’s oars in performing the constitutional mandate of ensuring that “our nation remains safe and peaceful for all law abiding citizens.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...