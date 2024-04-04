DHQ declares remaining terrorist commanders “walking corpses”

The Director of the Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Edward Buba declared terrorist commanders as walking corpses, saying that they will soon meet their end.

The DDMO’s declaration followed the recent killing of several terrorists commanders across the troubled zones of the country.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, he acknowledged that the military is dealing with vicious criminal elements, assuring that the Armed Forces will raise their operational standard to defeat all forms of threats across the nation.

He said,”The armed forces is fighting a vicious enemy in the ongoing operations across the country. Nevertheless, the military is ready, prepared, equipped and focused on what to do with these terrorist and their cohorts.

“Surely, we have been collecting intelligence, hunting them and striking them where they maybe hiding and hibernating. Our aim is to kill this terrorist and the infrastructure that supports them.

“Accordingly, we have employed significant firepower to neutralize several terrorists and disrupt their activities.Indeed, significant terrorist commanders killed include and is not limited to the following: Abu Bilal Minuki (aka Abubakar Mainok) – Head of Is-Al Furqan Province (ISGS and ISWAP) and Haruna Isiya Boderi. He was a notorious terrorists who operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State as well as the Abuja Kaduna Highway. He was killed by troops in 21 Feb 24.

“Others are : Kachallah Damina ( Neutralised in Mar 24, by troops. He was neutralised alongside over 50 combatants), Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Kachallah Ubangida, Alhaji Baldu among several others. And I will say this, those so called Commanders, leaders that we have today they are walking corps because sooner than later they will meet their waterloo.

“The above was achieved through synchronized strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves. For instance, lmmediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves.”

Buba disclosed that troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensive against the terrorists.

“The attacks and offensive actions by troops during the period Jan _ Mar 2024 resulted in 2,351 terrorists neutralize , 2,308 persons arrested and 1,241 kidnapped hostages rescued. Furthermore, troops recovered 2,847 weapons, 58,492 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N20 bn (N20,331,713,910.00) only.

“Breakdown for the period includes and is not limited to the following: 1,497 AK47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

“Others are 21,573,310 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 litres of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 litres of DPK and 52,730 litres of PMS amongst other item,” he said.

He noted that the foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result oriented.

“Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war. Consequently, citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces,” Gen. Buba hinted.