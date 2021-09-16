DHQ condemns viral videos, live broadcast on dismissed service personnel

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has condemned video posted online and in a live broadcast on human right radio of alleged aggrieved ex-military personnel saying that it is designed to portray the Armed Forces of Nigeria in a bad light.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director, Defence Information, Major General, Benjamin stated that the attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to several social media video posted online as well as a live broadcast on a human right radio in which some allegedly aggrieved ex-military personnel, who were paraded, complained against various disciplinary actions taken against them by their respective Services.

According to him, in the video and live broadcast programme, some of the ex-soldiers, most of whom were dismissed from Service for various acts of indiscipline and misdemeanours, made efforts to rationalize or give excuses for the various infractions that led to their exit from service using most uncouth language.

Gen. Sawyerr equally pointed out that the AFN also have a standard and effective procedure of seeking redress by any aggrieved personnel, even if dismissed

According to him, there exist the Harmonized Terms and Condition of Service (HTACOS) Soldiers/Ratings/Airmen (Revised) 2017 which was reviewed and signed into law on 26 January 2018 to harmonize the management of the 3 Services. Similarly, the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has relevant Section dealing with Discipline and Administration of Justice. Section 147 – 202 of the Armed Forces Act which expressly deals with Post Trial Procedures as well as Appeals from Court Martial.

He added that what constitute status bar to appeals of cases are also well encapsulated in the Armed Forces Act, adding that the extant laws are therefore available for persons appearing as Counsels to affected Service personnel to avail themselves.

He said,”It is important to understand that, Nigeria operates a voluntary military service. Therefore, it is expected that whoever decides to serve in the noble profession would abide by its ethics and code of conduct. If any of its personnel thus run foul of the law, there are procedures of ensuring the administration of military justice and discipline.

“Therefore, seeing dismissed military personnel disparaging the establishment by raising issues of perceived injustice years after their cases must have been disposed leaves much to be desired.

“It is advisable that whenever issues of Service discipline arises the media should give the respective Services benefit of doubt to address the issues raised rather than jump into conclusion of injustice and grant them airtime to reel out falsehood to justify their dismissal from Service.

“It is important to note that the military is structured with effective laws that guide discipline and administration of justice to prevent it from being governed through whims and caprices of commanders.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) thus view the action of these online and Human Right radio and Television stations as an act designed to portray the AFN in a bad light, despite all efforts the institution is putting in place to secure the nation.

“These actions are therefore unacceptable and condemnable especially when the AFN is countering act of Terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“The AFN would therefore wish to advice such stations involve in acts aimed at portraying the AFN in bad light to desist henceforth.”

