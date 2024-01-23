DHQ, British military collaborate to build capacity of W/African military personnel

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is collaborating with the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) to enhance the capacity of the military personnel to address insecurity in West Africa.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gusau said the DHQ and BMAT had initiated a five-day training programme, with the theme: “Managing Defence in a Wider Security Context” holding from Monday in Abuja.

He said the training, which was inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, represented by the Director of Peacekeeping Operations at DHQ, Maj.-Gen. HI Mabeokwe.

Gusau said the CDS appreciated the BMATT training team and urged participants, military personnel drawn from various West African countries, to focus on the training.

He said the training programmed was expected to gather experts in security management across all spheres.

According to him, the training curriculum is designed to address the challenges of managing defence in the context of broader security considerations.

“The programme covers a range of relevant topics, including regional security and the new world order, challenges for human security in West Africa in the 21st Century, and international human rights law.

“It will also cover rules of engagement, and maintaining integrity in complex security environments, among others.

“The sessions will feature syndicated presentations and exercises to facilitate interactive learning,” he said.

Gusau said the collaborative effort between the DHQ and BMATT underscored the commitment to advance knowledge and expertise in defence management within the West African region by fostering international cooperation and sharing best practices.

He added that the training was aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the participating military personnel in addressing evolving security challenges. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

