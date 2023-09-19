DHQ begins investigation of alleged video of soldiers in negotiation with bandits

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has commenced investigation of a video clip in circulation across the social media handles of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

In a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau admitted that the DHQ was aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority, adding that this was yeilding good results and was ongoing.

Gusau assured that the Chief of Defence Staff would engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in the country.

He said,”The attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to a video clip in circulation across the social media handles of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

“The DHQ is investigating the video to confirm its authenticity as regards the soldiers seen in uniform.

The DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority. This is yeilding good results and is ongoing.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa assures Nigerians that the AFN will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.”

The Defence Spokesperson also assured that military’s non-kinetic measures which was aimed at restoration of peace was yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that it’s non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open. Defence Headquarters is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquility all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law abiding,” he said.

