DHQ acquires 20 improved APC to boost counter insurgency operations

The fight against insecurity has received a boost with the delivery of an improved version of the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC’s) to fight insecurity in the country.

In a brief ceremony today, 8 May 2024, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana who represented the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar handed over the documents and keys of 20 APC to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

Kana said,”The APC’s are improved version with improved weapons and communication systems that can locate adversaries from distance and engage them effectively. They also allow for seamless military operations.”

The Permanent Secretary during the handing over, said he is happy with the current synergy existing among the services, while describing the consideration for contracting local manufacturers for the production of the APC’s as a welcome development.

He added that this will save the nation a lot of money, create employment for Nigerians and reduce over reliance on foreign currency.

The CDS in his response thanked the Minister of Defence for the noble act. He pledged to put the carriers to optimum and judicious use.

He added that the machines will definitely boost the ongoing operations to rid the country of insecurity.

It could be recall that the APC’s were produced and supplied by an indigenous company based in Nigeria.

The chairman of the company, Engineer Kola Balogun, said the company will also train operators and provide after purchase services like maintainance, spare parts, and repairs.

According to him, the company will soon start exporting these machines to earn foreign currency for the country.