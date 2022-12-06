DG urges stakeholders to intensify efforts to realise NYSC trust fund

By isaiah.eka

The Acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mrs Christy Uba, has urged all stakeholders not to relax, but to remain committed to the call for the NYSC Trust Fund.

Uba made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of 1, 410 corps members of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ stream II corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai LGA on Tuesday.

The acting director general, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, expressed optimism that if the NYSC Trust Fund got the President’s assent, it would enable the scheme to solve some fundamental challenges such as infrastructure and start-up capital for corps members.

She further urged stakeholders to also lend support for the success of the Health Initiative for Rural Poor (HIRD), aimed at providing easy access to free, qualitative health care for the rural poor.

The NYSC boss warned the corps members against cultism and drug abuse which were against the ethics and principles of the scheme.

She advised them to use social media to promote national unity rather than hatred, fake news, and other negative purposes.

“May I appeal for the support of all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which is already awaiting assent by the President.

“This will enhance the smooth operation of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.

“You (corps members) must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices.

“I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred, and other negative purposes and instead, deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development,” Uba said.

She reminded the corps members of the major objectives of NYSC in promotion of national unity and integration, adding that they should promote only ideals that would bring unity of the nation.

Uba urged the corps members to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme during the orientation. (NAN)