DG urges NYSC officials to deliver excellent services in orientation Camp

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has admonished all NYSC Officials to ensure excellent work delivery in the discharge of their 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Camp assignments.

Fadah also urged them to imbibe teamwork with officials from other collaborating agencies in order to attain the desired objectives of the exercise.

He said all hands must be on deck in order not to defeat the aim of the Orientation Course which is the first Cardinal programme of the NYSC.

Fadah stated this today during the briefing of resident/touring officers and support staff of the NYSC, held at the National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

He encouraged every staff of the Scheme across the country to leverage on various strategies that led to the success stories of previous exercises, and also strive for the success of the forthcoming exercise.

The DG stated further that though the NYSC is a human-friendly Scheme, it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any erring Corps Member or Camp official.

Speaking on the five points policy trust of his administration, General Muhammad Fadah said he will strengthen the existing collaboration with the Scheme’s stakeholders for greater output, leverage on the robust security and welfare package for Corps Members and Staff, enhance the deployment of ICT solutions, rejig the NYSC Ventures Management for optimal delivery among others.

The Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka advised the resident officers and support staff to seek clarification from the appropriate quarters at the NDHQ in case of any difficult situation, because every Orientation Exercise is unique on its own.

The 21 day exercise will commence on Wednesday June 15, 2022, while registration will commence Wednesday June 15 to Friday June 17th, 2022 and Cutoff date is Friday Midnight, June 17, 2022. Swearing-in Ceremony: Tuesday June 21, 2022 and Closing Ceremony: Tuesday July 5, 2022.

