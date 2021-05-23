DG tasks Nigerians on corporate existence of Nigeria

Mr lssa Aremu, the newly appointed Director-General of the Michael lmoudu Institute of Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, on Nigerians uphold the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Aremu made the appeal in llorin on Sunday in his remark at a special prayer organised in his honour over his appointment as the fifth Director-General of the institute.

He urged Nigerians utilise their diverse backgrounds of tribe, religion and politics strengthen the bond for cohesion and growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the special prayer, which was at the instance of the Aremu family at Alapata in llorin, was attended by several eminent indigenes of Ilorin emirate.

Aremu, while emphasising the need for continued unity of the country, urged Nigerians embark on measures that will further rekindle the ’s corporate .

According to the DG, Nigeria is not too big to remain as one when our current population is compared with China or lndia.

“Nigeria as the only country most nations in African continent depend on for economic survival and other factors must not break, we must remain united in spite of the current challenges,” he said.

Aremu also on Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government in its bid to finding permanent to the security challenges confronting the .

The director general expressed gratitude to President Buhari; the Chief of to the President, Prof. lbrahim Gambari; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss , over his appointment.

He described the appointment as a testimony of the labour friendly attitude of the Buhari administration.

reports that the special prayer, which was led by the lmam of Alapata mosque, Alhaji Aufu Mohammedn, featured recitation of several portions from the glorious Qur’an. ()

