‎DG NOA Extends Eid Adha Sallah Greetings, Urges Tolerance, Environmental Awareness

‎To commemorate the Eid-el-Adha Sallah celebration, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has extended warm Sallah greetings to the Muslim faithful, urging all Nigerians to embody the values of tolerance and environmental awareness.



‎Describing tolerance as a core value Nigerians should uphold, Onilu noted that embracing diversity and promoting understanding is key to building a harmonious society where citizens live in peace and mutual respect, particularly in a diverse nation like Nigeria.



‎He noted that tolerance serves as a catalyst for national growth, which enables the nation to tap into the collective potential of its diverse population and thereby unlock unprecedented progress and prosperity.



‎The DG also underscored the critical importance of environmental awareness, urging Nigerians to prioritise sustainable living, responsible resource management, and climate action to safeguard the nation’s ecosystems and secure a livable future for generations to come.



‎”As we celebrate this sacred occasion, let us recognise our responsibility towards the environment and take collective action to protect it, particularly in the face of challenges like flooding that affected Mokwa Community in Niger State. Let us work together to prevent flooding, protect our communities, and promote sustainable practices that ensure a safer and more resilient future for all, ” he added.



‎Highlighting the Agency’s efforts in promoting Nigerian core values, the DG stated that NOA has developed the National Values Charter, which forges a reciprocal commitment between leaders and citizens, with tolerance and environmental awareness being integral components of the Citizen Codes.



‎Speaking further, he enjoined the Muslim faithfuls to reflect the spirit of the Sallah celebration in promoting peace, tolerance and togetherness in their communities, and to let the values of compassion and forgiveness guide their interactions with others.



