DG NITDA launches female founder training, stresses urgency of digital job creation for women

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, has said that promoting and supporting digital job creation for female folks in the country is a crucial step that would foster inclusivity and bridge the tech gender gap.

Inuwa, represented by Acting Director, Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Department, Dr Amina Magaji-Sambo, stated this at the opening ceremony of the Female Founder Training organised by the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), a subsidiary of the agency in Abuja.

He noted that the initiative is aimed at supporting and empowering women in Nigeria to leverage digital technologies for building viable and scalable businesses.

“This training program is dedicated to discovering and highlighting innovative and technology-based concepts, ideas and solutions created by women in Nigeria. The goal is to bridge gender disparities in the technological industry and encourage the creation of digital employment opportunities for women,” he said.

He added that “within just two weeks, the call for the Female Founders Training resonated across the country, eliciting an extraordinary response of 7,151 applications from the 36 states; this shows the overwhelming interest that underscores the untapped potential and enthusiasm that exists among our women in the field of technology.”

“The response to our call was amazing, and participants underwent a meticulous three-stage selection process to ensure the best fit for the program. At the end of this rigorous process, I’m proud to announce that 12 successful candidates emerged, and they are strategically chosen to represent each of the 6 geopolitical zones,” he added.

He further disclosed that the mission encompasses identifying and showcasing innovative tech-based ideas and solutions developed by Nigerian females. “We aim to promote and support these tech-based ventures founded by women which would enable the closure of gender gaps that exists in the tech ecosystem.

In his earlier remarks, the Acting National Coordinator of ONDI, Mr Yakubu Musa, affirmed the support for women’s inclusion in the tech ecosystem to bridge the gap.

While acknowledging that females are changing the narrative with a keen interest in innovative businesses that will change and shape their lives, Mr. Musa said, “this will pave way for women’s advancement in the tech ecosystem.”

Musa noted that the objectives of the program are rooted in empowerment, diversity, growth and network building to equip aspiring female entrepreneurs with not just knowledge but the practical skills and resources needed for building and nurturing start-ups through series of workshops, mentoring sessions, and networking opportunities.

He stated that business growth is not a mere goal, it is a commitment to guiding start-ups adding that “we aim not just for sustainability and profitability, but for the creation of opportunities that ripple through communities leading to the creation of jobs and empowerment.”

Musa pointed out that ONDI is ready to forge a network alliance of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors, a relationship that will fuel innovation and access to essential resources to build a community of tech experts for the advancement of the country.











